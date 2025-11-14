Pittsburgh Pirates to give away Paul Skenes Cy Young Award bobbleheads

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are celebrating star pitcher Paul Skenes’ latest accomplishment with a new bobblehead.

On Wednesday, Skenes became the third pitcher in the Pirates’ history to win the National League Cy Young Award.

To celebrate, the Pirates will give away a Paul Skenes Cy Young Award bobblehead on April 18, during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Every fan who enters PNC Park for the game will get a bobblehead, the Pirates say.

The only other Pirates to have won the Cy Young Award are Vernon Law (1960) and Doug Drabek (1990).

