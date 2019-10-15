SAN FRANCISCO - The bench coach for the Oakland Athletics is reportedly in talks to interview for the open Pirates manager position.
According to MLB.com, Ryan Christenson was named as the bench coach two years ago. He's spent time in the A's farm system managing lower-league teams. As a player, Christenson was drafted in the 10th round in 1995 by the Athletics and played parts of six seasons in the majors with Oakland, Arizona, Milwaukee and Texas. He hit .222 in 452 career games.
Former manager Clint Hurdle was fired late last month despite having two years left on his contract.
