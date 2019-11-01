PITTSBURGH - The wife of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente is reportedly hospitalized and is in poor health.
Vera Clemente, Pirates and MLB Goodwill Ambassador & wife of the great Roberto Clemente, is in delicate health and has been hospitalized.— Pirates (@Pirates) November 1, 2019
We ask all fans to join our Pirates family in sending thoughts and prayers at this difficult time to Vera and the entire Clemente family. pic.twitter.com/hE1RY4PRys
According to the Roberto Clemente Foundation, Vera Clemente is Chairwoman of the organization and is a Goodwill Ambassador for Major League Baseball. She has hosted a telethon on behalf of MLB in Puerto Rico to raise money for the Ciudad Roberto Clemente in that country.
