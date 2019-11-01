  • Roberto Clemente's wife hospitalized "in delicate health"

    PITTSBURGH - The wife of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente is reportedly hospitalized and is in poor health.

    According to the Roberto Clemente Foundation, Vera Clemente is Chairwoman of the organization and is a Goodwill Ambassador for Major League Baseball. She has hosted a telethon on behalf of MLB in Puerto Rico to raise money for the Ciudad Roberto Clemente in that country.

