Pittsburgh Pirates sign first baseman, outfielder Ryan O’Hearn

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the signing of first baseman and outfielder Ryan O’Hearn to a two-year contract on Thursday.

O’Hearn, 32, was selected by Kansas City in the eighth round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft, the Pirates say. He made his MLB debut with the team in 2018.

In 2025, O’Hearn recorded career highs in hits (133), games (144), home runs (17), RBI (63), runs scored (67), on-base percentage (.366) and total bases (207) between Baltimore and San Diego.

O’Hearn accumulated a total of six outs above average while playing in 75 games last season. He’s tied for the fourth-most among all players at first base, according to Baseball Savant.

A left-handed hitter, O’Hearn will wear No. 29 for the Pirates.

“I couldn’t be any more excited to be a Pirate,” O’Hearn said. “I love the stadium, I love the city, what it’s about. I did my research before I made a decision. It’s a team that can pitch, and it just seemed like one or two pieces away from being a legit contender, and that’s what I’m here to do.”

