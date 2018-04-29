  • Prospect Nick Kingham recalled by Pirates; will start Sunday

    Updated:

    The first-place Pittsburgh Pirates called up one of the organization’s top prospects Sunday. 

    Starting pitcher Nick Kingham was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and is expected to make his MLB debut today for the Pirates, according to a release from the team. 

    Kingham, who will wear No. 49, was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round in 2010. He was named the Pirates’ fifth-best prospect in 2014 before missing the next two seasons with injury. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Kingham underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2015. In 2017 Kingham had a career-high 10 wins. 

    So far this season in Triple-A, Kingham is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA through four starts. 

    He joins a Pittsburgh squad that is now leading the NL Central coming off four straight wins.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prospect Nick Kingham recalled by Pirates; will start Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    PENS ON 11: Penguins, Capitals set for Game 2 in Washington

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 taken to hospital following hit-and-run in North Side

  • Headline Goes Here

    Century celebration: Retired Pirates usher turns 100

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers stay away from linebackers in NFL Draft