Prospect Nick Kingham recalled by Pirates; will start Sunday

The first-place Pittsburgh Pirates called up one of the organization’s top prospects Sunday.
Starting pitcher Nick Kingham was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and is expected to make his MLB debut today for the Pirates, according to a release from the team.
Kingham, who will wear No. 49, was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round in 2010. He was named the Pirates’ fifth-best prospect in 2014 before missing the next two seasons with injury.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former Penguins player's ex-wife found dead in Allegheny County Jail
- Railroads offering new hires up to $25K in signing bonuses, report says
- Pittsburgh diocese announces final parish reorganization plans
- VIDEO: Driver rescued in Penn Hills after car rolls down hillside into creek
Kingham underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2015. In 2017 Kingham had a career-high 10 wins.
So far this season in Triple-A, Kingham is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA through four starts.
He joins a Pittsburgh squad that is now leading the NL Central coming off four straight wins.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}