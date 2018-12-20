Josh Gordon stepping away from Patriots as NFL announces suspension

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon announced Thursday morning that he is leaving the team to focus on his mental health.
"At this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level. I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.
ESPN's Adam Shefter reported that effective Thursday, Gordon is also indefinitely suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Now official:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2018
Effective today, Josh Gordon has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
Gordon has caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Gordon has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for violations of its drug policies since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2012. Any sort of violation of NFL substance abuse policy could lead to a lifetime ban.
"We support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health," the Patriots said in a statement posted to Twitter. "His attempt to do so is a private and personal matter, which we intend to respect."
Statement from the New England Patriots on Josh Gordon: pic.twitter.com/tXmXrXVrJL— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 20, 2018
