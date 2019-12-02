  • 'Pittsburgh finished it' T-shirts being sold after Steelers' big win against Browns

    PITTSBURGH - Well, that didn't take long!

    "Pittsburgh finished it" T-shirts are already being sold across the city after the Pittsburgh Steelers had a big win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

    This comes after a Cleveland company made a T-shirt that said "Pittsburgh started it" following the brawl that broke out at First Energy Stadium following Browns player Myles Garrett striking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

    Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was spotted Friday night wearing the T-shirt to see the film "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" -- which centers around Pittsburgh and Mr. Rogers -- with his family, according to ESPN.

    The fight on the field led to two Browns players, as well as Steelers player Maurkice Pouncey, all facing suspensions. The teams were also fined $250,000 each by the National Football League.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

