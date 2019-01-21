0 11 memories from Super Bowl XIII

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be in playing in Super Bowl LIII but they did play face the Dallas Cowboys 40 years ago in Super Bowl XII on Jan. 21, 1979.

Here are 11 memories from Super Bowl XIII:

At the time it was played, this Super Bowl was the latest ever played in the month of January. That’s because this was the first season that the NFL expanded from 14 to 16 games.

Terry Bradshaw had seven career games over 300 yards. Super Bowl XIII was the first 300-yard game of his career, which started in 1970.

Super Bowl XIII marked the first time that the designated “home” team was allowed to choose whether to wear white or colored jerseys. The Cowboys were the “home” team (NFC is home team in odd-numbered Super Bowl), and were the first to choose to wear white.

This was the first rematch in Super Bowl history. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 21-17 in Super Bowl X. Both games were played at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Super Bowl XIII featured 22 future Pro Football Hall of Famers, 13 from the Steelers and nine from the Cowboys.

This was the first Super Bowl to be played on grass and that matched two teams that played their home games on artificial turf.

Super Bowl XIII was broadcast on NBC and Channel 11. Curt Gowdy had play-by-play for his seventh and final Super Bowl.

With 66 combined points, it was the highest scoring Super Bowl game at that point in time.

Super Bowl XIII was the final Super Bowl played at the Orange Bowl.

The game featured two all-time great running backs in Franco Harris and Tony Dorsett. Neither ran for 100 yards.

The Steelers scored two touchdowns 11 seconds apart to take a 35-17 lead in the fourth quarter. The offense didn’t touch the ball again until two kneel-downs at the very end of the game.

