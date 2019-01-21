It's been forty years since what many at the time consided to be the best Super Bowl ever when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys faced off on January 21, 1979.
The Steelers' win in Super Bowl XIII catapulted them into another level of fame as the first team to win three Super Bowls
An unlikely hero emerged from that game, in Rocky Bleier.
The hard-nosed running back made what was for him an incredible leaping touchdown catch that made the cover of Sports Illustrated. He also recovered an on-side kick at the end of the game that preserved the Super Bowl championship.
Channel 11's Alby Oxenreiter sat down with Rocky to tell the story of the 40 year anniversary from his perspective. See their conversation tonight on 11 News at 6.
