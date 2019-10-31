0 11 things 'I think I think' ahead of Steelers' crucial matchup with Indianapolis

PITTSBURGH - We're almost to the halfway point of the season, and this has to be the most intriguing year of Pittsburgh Steelers football -- and it has nothing to do with Antonio Brown or Le'Veon Bell. Injuries have defined the 2019 campaign, and that can be a problem as this team attempts to make a run at the playoffs and figure out just what it has moving forward.

So here we go! Here are 11 things "I think I think" about the 3-4 Steelers heading into Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

1. I think I feel REALLY confident in the Steelers this Sunday when the Colts come to town and here's why. Adversity is everywhere for the Steelers, but somehow, some way this group is still in the mix. They've won two in a row, but their last three losses? By a combined nine points. Sure this group has warts, as does every team, but it is rallying and it's palpable every time I'm around the players.

The Steelers are 14-2 all-time when facing the Colts at home (incl. playoffs) and haven’t lost to the Colts since Week 10, 2008 (5 straight wins). — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 31, 2019

The Steelers are 0-4 against teams currently above .500 this season (Last 3 losses have come by a combined 9 points). Their 3 wins have come against teams that are a combined 3-20. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 31, 2019

2. I think we need to talk about Minkah Fitzpatrick and show why he was worth the first round pick the Steelers sent to Miami. This guy has come in and produced and transformed this defense. The Steelers have as many takeaways in five games with Fitzpatrick as they had in the prior 18 games without him (17). Are you kidding me?! He personally has four takeaways (3 INTs, FF) and his presence allows others to be in more natural positions. I asked him why he's made the difference and his response was perfect. He quickly deflected, which I like by the way, and said it's a group thing. "Defense is working hand in hand," he said. "Rush has been rushing well, back end has been covering well. Haven't been missing too many assignments with people running free and it's allowing people to go out there, play ball, play fast, play detailed, technical fundamental football." Worth every single penny!

3. I think we need to talk about T.J. Watt as he's quickly becoming a superstar in the NFL. He had 10 quarterback pressures last week against the Dolphins. Yeah, I know, it was the Dolphins, but he is one of the best in the league at getting to the quarterback. And he did this with some sort of abdominal injury. He's a stud and will need to continue the production the remainder of the season if they have a chance at making the playoffs.

4. I think Mason Rudolph has the mental fortitude of a franchise quarterback; however, I am still undecided if he can play like a franchise quarterback and that's OK. The boo birds Monday night were absolutely ridiculous and Steelers fans should be ashamed of themselves. Can we please show a bit of patience or do we have to be entitled? The guy was knocked out three weeks prior and the entire team was coming off the bye week. Of course there was going to be rust. But you know what? Mason Rudolph put up the blinders, inserted the ear plugs and went to work. He found his footing and started to find his rhythm in the passing game. In fact, check this out -- In weeks 2-5, his average pass attempt traveled 6.7 yards (29th in the NFL). Against the Dolphins, his average pass attempt traveled 13.1 (1st in the NFL). He. Is. Figuring. It. Out. And he's as competitive as ever. Think he wants to hand the offense back over to Ben Roethlisberger next season? I guarantee you he's going to make it tough on the organization when the decision comes around in 2020 as to who is QB1.

In Weeks 2-5, Mason Rudolph's average pass attempt traveled 6.7 yards (29th in NFL).



Rudolph vs the Dolphins, he ranked 1st in average depth of target, averaging 13.1 yards through the air. (Via Pro Football Focus) #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mpFj8ZJlTN — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 31, 2019

5. I think it was really good too see JuJu Smith-Schuster have a breakout game. He eclipsed the 100 receiving yards mark for the first time this season and many of his catches were of the big time variety. His touchdown snag was brilliant. That's a No. 1 wide receiver play. Now let's see it again. Consistency, in my opinion, is the only thing that separates him from being "good" to being a true No. 1 option. Yes, there are plenty of reasons why it hasn't happened yet (Rudolph's progress), but as these two continue to play, I believe we'll see continued production like we saw Monday night.

“The majority of time when I’m one on one or in man, it might not seem like I’m open but I’m open. Just give me an opportunity and put the ball around me. I’ll be able to make a play.” -- JuJu Smith-Schuster on being "covered" and perhaps a message for Mason Rudolph #Steelers pic.twitter.com/laayo22MwD — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 31, 2019

6. I think James Conner changes the way this offense looks when he's running down hill. He, too, reached the 100-yard mark for the first time this season Monday night, but as we've seen all too often over his career, another injury has him sidelined. This time it's an AC joint issue that could possibly keep him out of practice all week and perhaps Sunday afternoon. I like what Conner brings, but I don't think the Steelers should invest in him long term. At all. I'd offer a marginal contract for him, at best, following the 2020 season when his current deal runs out. Availability is a player's best ability and more times than not Conner isn't available.

James Conner has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance vs the Dolphins. 146 rushing yards and TD in the #Steelers win. https://t.co/lqPFl36euX pic.twitter.com/2Rtd24oBm2 — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 30, 2019

"That's what we do. We're the Pittsburgh Steelers. We run the ball. We're physical." -- Jaylen Samuels is back from injury and ready to carry the load if James Conner can't go https://t.co/rhPr0SzDAO #Steelers pic.twitter.com/DQGRfgRUvS — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 30, 2019

7. I think the Steelers' running back situation will be just fine if Conner can't go. We know for sure Benny Snell won't be available after having knee surgery, reported by Ian Rapoport, but here comes Jaylen Samuels at just the right time. He is coming off arthroscopic knee surgery of his own, but confirmed he's 100% going into the Colts game. Remember the last time Conner was out with an injury and Samuels played? Last season against the soon-to-be Super Bowl champions and ran all over the place for 142 yards. The Colts, meanwhile, come into Sunday allowing 111-plus rushing yards per game. Jaylen Samuels will be just fine and so too will the Steelers' running attack.

8. I think I want to get back into the wide receiver talk. Recently had a discussion with our sports producer at WPXI, Dean Iampietro, and asked him who he thought had a higher ceiling? JuJu Smith-Schuster or Diontae Johnson? I really think JuJu is a solid solid wide receiver and has everything you want, but I don't think he will improve much more than what he is right now. I know that sounds like a slight, but it really isn't. If I was a general manager, I'd want him on my team. But at the same time, I look at Johnson and what he's doing now, under the circumstances, is highly impressive. What will he do once he really "figures it out" is scary. He has so much room for growth and, bottom line, this is a great situation for the Steelers to have two quality receivers in JuJu and Johnson to grow together.

9. I think the Steelers should release Donte Moncrief after the Colts game and get a compensatory pick for him. He's been an absolute disaster and there's really no other way to put it. He has four catches for 18 yards on 15 targets. Need I say more?

10. I think it was AWESOME to see Mike Tomlin finally win a challenge after the 11 previous unsuccessful attempts. Yeah, it's not that big of a deal, but his run was eyebrow raising and, quite honestly, was a big call in the game against the Dolphins. Maybe this is a sign of better decisions in this area in the future. I think Tomlin is a quality head coach and doesn't deserve much of the criticism he gets in this town, and this was a feather in the cap of things he shouldn't take flack for. Tomlin's run as head coach in Pittsburgh is taken for granted and the fan base should realize how good they have it. Sure he has his flaws, as we all do, but look around the NFL, so many teams would do anything to have Tomlin as their head coach. This offseason will be interesting, because one of those teams is the Washington Redskins that will come knocking.

11. I think the "Pittsburgh Fan" is a truly unique specimen in the sports world and it's so much fun to cover sports in a city with as much enthusiasm for their teams. But this stat, as posted by Steelers communications assistant, Angela Tegnelia, was brilliant!

