0 11 things 'I think I think' ahead of Steelers' first game against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers got their first win of 2019 Monday night against Cincinnati, but Week 5's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens will be a much bigger test.

Here are 11 things "I think I think" heading into Week 5:

1. I think it was pretty awesome the Steelers got a win, but I’m not sold. At all. This was a gimmick offense that acts like a Band-Aid. Why are the training wheels still on Mason Rudolph? I thought the team had a first-round grade on him coming out of Oklahoma State last year? Yeah, last year. I understand he has a different skill set than Ben Roethlisberger, and I understand the offense will need tweaking, but let him throw the football downfield. Like 10 yards. Every now and then. Because the wildcat will not work against the Ravens, even though their defense is pretty questionable.

2. With that being said, I do like the creativity Randy Fichtner showed in organizing the game plan, using what’s at his disposal and playing to the strengths of the personnel. James Conner and Jaylen Samuels are in the top four of the Steelers' offensive weapons. They accounted for 239 of the Steelers' 326 yards on offense last week. Keep finding ways to get them the ball. I’d like to see them build off what they showed against the Bengals. More pre-snap motion! It’ll help Rudolph figure out what opposing defenses are playing and figure out where he needs to go with the ball.

3. I think I’m a fan of the defense getting timely takeaways. It really improves the complexion of the game. After the Steelers took a 7-3 lead, the Bengals were marching right down the field. I thought they’d score, but Bud Dupree got the strip sack, T.J. Watt got the recovery and off they went. This has to continue, especially with an offense as anemic as this team has.

4. I think the more Devin Bush and Mark Barron get on the field together, the better. Obvious, right? A rookie and a guy trying to figure out a new system just need time. Yes, it was only the Bengals, but think if they didn’t look this good against a bad offense? What would we be saying then?

5. I think Bush is being asked to do A LOT and early. He’s played 263 snaps through the first four games of his rookie year. Ryan Shazier played 258 snaps his entire rookie season. Bush is going to be a game changer. We just have to let him marinate a bit.

6. I think I have to withhold judgement on JuJu Smith-Schuster being a true No. 1 wide receiver until he’s healthy. It was revealed this week he’s been dealing with a wonky toe since suffering the injury in Week 1 against the Patriots. However, if you’re on the field, you have to perform. There are no excuses. Seventeen catches for 258 yards and a touchdown through 4 games isn’t going to cut it. Learning how to become Batman when you’ve been Robin is more difficult than it seems.

7. I think Diontae Johnson will help Smith-Schuster eventually become that true lead option at the receiver position. Johnson seems to make a big play every game. His quickness is no joke. Once he and Rudolph start to gel on their timing, this offense will be much improved.

8. I think Mike Tomlin calling his team “fragile” because of all the injuries is extremely telling. The talent has been depleted all over the place, but mainly on offense, and it shows. He’s never had a losing season as the Steelers' head coach, and this will be the most challenging season yet for him and his staff.

9. I think Lamar Jackson is going to give the Steelers defense fits Sunday afternoon. This guy leads the NFL’s top offense. Not Tom Brady. Not Patrick Mahomes. Not Russell Wilson. Not Aaron Rodgers. Lamar Jackson. And he’s only getting better. John Harbaugh kept saying during training camp they’re going to run him 200 times this season. Well, he is running but not even close to that pace. In fact, they’re keeping him in the pocket and letting him throw the ball. And he’s really good at it, too. When he won the Heisman at Louisville, he was chucking it all over the place and it’s starting to look very similar in Baltimore. When he does run it, it’s scary good. He’s slippery and rarely takes a solid hit. Of his 36 runs (238 yards), 14 have gone for a first down. Gap integrity will be crucial for the Steelers.

10. I think this rivalry game looks nothing like those in the past. From the quarterbacks to the linebackers to the safeties, it’s a brand-new crop of characters that will, surely, develop their own hatred for one another starting Sunday.

11. I think this is a must-win game, and the only reason I give the Steelers a shot is where the game is being played. Heinz Field and Steelers Nation will play a huge factor in this game. The Steelers offense is bad. The Ravens are the best in the NFL. But that’s why they play the game, and I think it’s going to be a dogfight, which is rather typical when these two meet each year.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.