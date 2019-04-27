0 2019 NFL Draft: Steelers pick guard in Round 7

PITTSBURGH - For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the best way to build a team is through the NFL draft. With 10 picks at their disposal, they're more than equipped to continue that this year.

"I know we'll always believe in building through the draft and enhancing it with free agency," General Manager Kevin Colbert said Monday. "I think you see more of that going on throughout the NFL."

The Steelers did add through free agency and that will allow them to let the draft come to them and not reach for a specific need. If they had to play right now, they would be good to go. That's a good thing.

The Pittsburgh Steelers initially had the #20 overall pick, but traded with the Denver Broncos and picked #10.

STEELERS PICKS:

Round 1 (#10 overall) - Devin Bush - Michigan, LB

2 (52) - Traded to Denver to move up in first round

3 (66) - Diontae Johnson - Toledo, WR

3 (83) - Justin Layne - Michigan State, DB

4 (122) - Benny Snell Jr. - Kentucky, RB

5 (141) - Zach Gentry - Michigan, TE

6 (175) - Sutton Smith - Northern Illinois, LB

6 (192) - Isaiah Buggs - Alabama, DT

6 (207) - Ulysees Gilbert III - Akron, LB

7 (219) - Derwin Gray - Maryland, G

With that being said, there are areas of need and none more glaring than the inside linebacker position. That's been an issue since Ryan Shazier was injured in the 2017 season.

They will also eye cornerback, safety and edge rush help for a defense that forced only 15 turnovers in 2018. That must change if the Steelers look to get back into the playoffs after a 9-7-1 season.

The departure of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell will also allow opportunity to find skill position help for Ben Roethlisberger in the final three seasons with the Steelers.

Below are the picks the team have and Colbert said it is possible they could trade up or move down if the right deal is presented on draft day.

