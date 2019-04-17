PITTSBURGH - The full Steelers schedule for the upcoming season will be released Wednesday night at 8 p.m. but it appears we already know where they'll be in Week 1: Foxborough.
Multiple reports say that the Steelers will play the Patriots on Sunday Night Football on Channel 11.
In Week 2, the team heads to San Francisco to play the 49ers, according to the San Jose Mercury News. Week 8 brings the Miami Dolphins to Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football, according to the Miami Herald. Then in Week 16, the New York Daily News reports that the Steelers’ play the Jets in New York, which will be a chance for Steelers fans to see Le'Veon Bell in green and white.
The full schedule will be released at 8 p.m.
Here are the 2019 Steelers opponents:
Home Opponents:
Baltimore
Cincinnati
Cleveland
Buffalo
Indianapolis
Miami
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle
Road Opponents:
Baltimore
Cincinnati
Cleveland
Arizona
Los Angeles Chargers
New England
New York Jets
San Francisco
