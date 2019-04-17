  • Steelers reportedly open season on Channel 11 against Patriots

    PITTSBURGH - The full Steelers schedule for the upcoming season will be released Wednesday night at 8 p.m. but it appears we already know where they'll be in Week 1: Foxborough.

    Multiple reports say that the Steelers will play the Patriots on Sunday Night Football on Channel 11.

    In Week 2, the team heads to San Francisco to play the 49ers, according to the San Jose Mercury News. Week 8 brings the Miami Dolphins to Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football, according to the Miami Herald. Then in Week 16, the New York Daily News reports that the Steelers’ play the Jets in New York, which will be a chance for Steelers fans to see Le'Veon Bell in green and white.

    The full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Channel 11's Alby Oxenreiter and Chris Carter from DK Pittsburgh Sports will be live in our streaming apps breaking down the schedule. You can also watch LIVE HERE.

    Here are the 2019 Steelers opponents:

    Home Opponents:
    Baltimore
    Cincinnati
    Cleveland
    Buffalo
    Indianapolis
    Miami
    Los Angeles Rams
    Seattle

    Road Opponents:
    Baltimore
    Cincinnati
    Cleveland
    Arizona
    Los Angeles Chargers
    New England
    New York Jets
    San Francisco

