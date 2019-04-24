PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a new deal with the team.
My sources confirm that Ben Roethlisberger has a new deal with the #Steelers—15 years to the day that he was drafted. Ben just turned 37, so this will take him to 40 #WPXI— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) April 24, 2019
The Steelers finalized a three-year extension, meaning Roethlisberger will stay in black-and-gold through the 2021 season.
“Ben is one of the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history, and he continued to climb the lists among the all-time passing leaders in the League last season. But I know Ben’s focus is on only one goal – to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Pittsburgh. We are excited to finalize this new contract that will keep him as a Steeler through the 2021 season," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a release.
Roethlisberger’s new deal comes 15 years to the day he was drafted, Channel 11's Alby Oxenreiter said.
