    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a new deal with the team.

    The Steelers finalized a three-year extension, meaning Roethlisberger will stay in black-and-gold through the 2021 season. 

    “Ben is one of the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history, and he continued to climb the lists among the all-time passing leaders in the League last season. But I know Ben’s focus is on only one goal – to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Pittsburgh. We are excited to finalize this new contract that will keep him as a Steeler through the 2021 season," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a release.

    Roethlisberger’s new deal comes 15 years to the day he was drafted, Channel 11's Alby Oxenreiter said.

