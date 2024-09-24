3 Steelers ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Colts

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

During his Tuesday press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ruled out tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Pruitt missed Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, while Trice and Highsmith were in-game injuries. Trice, who was playing at the gunner position, suffered a hamstring injury on the first punt return of the game.

Running back Jaylen Warren (knee), left guard Isaac Seumalo (pec), will have a chance to practice this week. Quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) is expected to be limited again Wednesday. If Seumalo cannot return, he expects to continue to rotate Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick at left guard.

