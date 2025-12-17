Aaron Rodgers says consistency is key ahead of Steelers-Lions matchup

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for Sunday’s matchup in Detroit against the 8-6 Lions.

Aaron Rodgers, who is playing some of his best football, is preparing to face his former conference foe.

Channel 11’s Shelby Cassesse asked the quarterback how his experience can benefit the team in the final three weeks of the regular season.

“It’s just trying to be the same every single week and trying to bring the same energy, same consistency, same level of confidence in week one that you do in week 16,” Rodgers said.

