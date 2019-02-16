PITTSBURGH - Just when you thought a resolution could be found and Antonio Brown would be able to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers next season, he goes to Twitter and burns more bridges.
Brown solicited questions and the first he responded to asked about the conflict between he and Ben Roethlisberger.
No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny— Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019
“No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth”
It was reported a Friday afternoon that Brown would meet with owner Art Rooney II in Florida to air out grievances and determine how both sides would move forward.
Best interest this be my first meeting with Mr Rooney ever as Antonio Brown the man not AB84 the player in locker 🤝! never been to my house ; there house ; like what AM I Really doing ! Less then what you bargain for more than real #Truth https://t.co/Xiitf0si2I— Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019
When a fan asked Brown if he would ever play for the Steelers again, this was his response:
Love Steelers Nation everything to my heart ❤️ no more ! https://t.co/uWwi5mB3R3— Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019
