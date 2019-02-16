  • Antonio Brown solicits questions on Twitter, responds to conflict with Ben Roethlisberger

    By: Chase Williams

    PITTSBURGH - Just when you thought a resolution could be found and Antonio Brown would be able to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers next season, he goes to Twitter and burns more bridges. 

    Brown solicited questions and the first he responded to asked about the conflict between he and Ben Roethlisberger. 

    “No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth”

    It was reported a Friday afternoon that Brown would meet with owner Art Rooney II in Florida to air out grievances and determine how both sides would move forward. 

    When a fan asked Brown if he would ever play for the Steelers again, this was his response:

