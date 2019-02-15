  • Report: Steelers owner Art Rooney II in Florida to meet with Antonio Brown

    PITTSBURGH - Steelers owner Art Rooney II is in Florida to meet with wide receiver Antonio Brown, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

    Citing sources, Rapoport tweeted Rooney hopes to meet with Brown “to clear the air.”

    Initially, Rappaport said Brown “has no plans to meet with Rooney, as he’s stated his intentions publicly,” and “talks on AB’s future will ramp up in Indy.”

    Following that, however, Rapoport said that Brown had agreed to meet with Rooney.

    On Tuesday, Brown tweeted “Thank you Steeler Nation for a big 9 years... time to move on and forward.” The tweet included the peace emoji and the hashtag #NewDemands.

    ESPN's Adam Schefer reported that Brown has formally requested a trade.

