PITTSBURGH - Steelers owner Art Rooney II is in Florida to meet with wide receiver Antonio Brown, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Citing sources, Rapoport tweeted Rooney hopes to meet with Brown “to clear the air.”
Initially, Rappaport said Brown “has no plans to meet with Rooney, as he’s stated his intentions publicly,” and “talks on AB’s future will ramp up in Indy.”
Sources: #Steelers owner Art Rooney II is down in Florida, where has a place, and he hoped to meet with frustrated WR Antonio Brown to clear the air. Brown has no plans to meet with Rooney, as he’s stated his intentions publicly. Talks on AB’s future will ramp up in Indy.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2019
Following that, however, Rapoport said that Brown had agreed to meet with Rooney.
Antonio Brown has requested a trade. The #Steelers have not yet decided what to do. But at the very least, the owner will now get to sit down with one of his best players to clear the air and see what will happen moving forward. https://t.co/VwpmeEjKap— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2019
On Tuesday, Brown tweeted “Thank you Steeler Nation for a big 9 years... time to move on and forward.” The tweet included the peace emoji and the hashtag #NewDemands.
Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years...time to move on and forward..........✌🏽 #NewDemands pic.twitter.com/fbIoFNdqK4— Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 12, 2019
ESPN's Adam Schefer reported that Brown has formally requested a trade.
Antonio Brown has not been traded nor has he been released. But Brown wants a trade and he officially has requested that from the Steelers, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2019
