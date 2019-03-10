  • Report: Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown wants to be NFL's highest paid receiver

    By: Chase Williams

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Antonio Brown’s asking price on a new contract is awfully steep and could potentially scare off every single team in the NFL. 

    Jason La Confora is reporting that Brown wants $18-20 million per year as part of a new deal from his next team. This would make him the highest paid receiver in the league, however there might not be much of a market after the team would have to give up draft compensation to the Steelers as well.

    The teams rumored to have the most interest in Brown remain the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.

    Antonio Brown trade watch continues. 

    RELATED:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories