PITTSBURGH - Antonio Brown’s asking price on a new contract is awfully steep and could potentially scare off every single team in the NFL.
Jason La Confora is reporting that Brown wants $18-20 million per year as part of a new deal from his next team. This would make him the highest paid receiver in the league, however there might not be much of a market after the team would have to give up draft compensation to the Steelers as well.
Word on these NFL streets is that Antonio Brown wants $18M-$20M per year on a new deal. Yikes. Good luck with that. What a mess— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 10, 2019
The teams rumored to have the most interest in Brown remain the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.
Antonio Brown trade watch continues.
