PITTSBURGH - A trade for Antonio Brown could be in place as early as Wednesday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly told all teams interested in the receiver they should send their best offers immediately.
General Manager Kevin Colbert told Channel 11's Chase Williams at the NFL Combine last week they'd like to move Brown before March 17, when the receiver is due $2.5 million for a roster bonus.
It is important to remember that any trade that's agreed upon can't officially be announced until next Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET when the 2019 league year opens.
A trade for Antonio Brown is expected to be in place by Friday according to ESPN & Adam Schefter. pic.twitter.com/frRcEW0Hmv— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) March 6, 2019
