Antonio Brown unveils "Thank You Pittsburgh" billboard downtown

PITTSBURGH - "Thank you Pittsburgh."
A billboard at Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street from Antonio Brown was unveiled Wednesday as Brown was across the country being introduced as an Oakland Raider.
>>RELATED STORY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker: Team resigns 2 players, picks up defensive back
Brown, late for the news conference, was asked if he had any regrets about how things ended in Pittsburgh.
"Pittsburgh will always be my family. They gave me a chance when I was a 21-year-old kid," Brown said. "Obviously you're listening to the things that are being said. At the end of the day it's all about how you make people feel. I think I made people feel really great, really inspired the way they watched me go to work, the way they watch me play. I know Steeler nation is having a bad day today, but it's always love."
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}