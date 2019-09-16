  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger no stranger to injuries

    PITTSBURGH - Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is no stranger to injuries.

    Here's a look at the problems that have sidelined him over the course of his career:

    • Dec. 2014: hyper extended right knee
    • Sept. 2015: MCL sprain left knee
    • Nov. 2015: Concussion, mid-foot sprain
    • Jan. 2016: sprained AC joint, torn ligaments in throwing shoulder
    • Oct. 2016: torn meniscus in left knee
    • Sept. 2019: elbow injury

    Roethlisber is out for the rest of the 2019 season after injuring his elbow in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Team officials said Roethlisberger would require surgery to fix the injury.

