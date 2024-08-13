Bills place former Steelers WR Chase Claypool on injured reserve

This article originally appeared on SteelersNow.com

The Buffalo Bills placed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday. With it being in the early stages of the IR process, Claypool could be sidelined for the entire season. The Bills would have to designate him for a return before roster cut-down day.

Claypool has been out for most of training camp with the toe injury. He goes on IR a few days before the Bills come to Pittsburgh for a joint practice and preseason game.

Claypool’s career is certainly at a crossroads after fizzling out with Pittsburgh, the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and now possibly the Buffalo Bills.

