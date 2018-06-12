0 Brown: 'I can't seem to get away from the pressure' of media

Antonio Brown wanted to “clear the air” Tuesday before the Steelers’ first minicamp practice.

The superstar receiver said he is frustrated with what he says is regular pressure from the media.

“You guys write about me every day," he said.

Brown is also unhappy with what he says are false stories, including one report that said Brown missed most of organized team activities because he only wanted to be there when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was also in attendance.

"We got a rookie quarterback here," Brown told a crowd of reporters. "Where’s the respect?

"There’s always pressure. I can’t seem to get away from the pressure."

Brown was on the field for the first two days of the team's OTAs, but missed the rest of the workouts to spend time with his family. He says his absence had nothing to do with Roethlisberger not being there.

"It’s not fair. You’re asking my teammates when I’m out trying to get my mind right so I can come here and do my job well, you guys asking my teammates why I’m not here. You guys making up stories," he said.

Brown says he prefers not to "bottle stuff up," and spent several minutes venting.

"As a player, I think you gotta start expressing those things year by year that you go through to get them out your head,” he said.

Channel 11 asked Brown if he was bitter toward the media.

"I’m bitter at no one. I’m blessed I’m healthy. I’m living out my dream. I’m just stating a reality," he said.

