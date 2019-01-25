Cancer survivors, western Pa. natives Kelly and Conner together at Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida - Jim Kelly and James Conner don't look alike but they have a lot in common.
Both are western Pennsylvania natives. Kelly is from Pittsburgh. Conner is from Erie.
And both are cancer survivors. Kelly recently announced that after a long battle with cancer in his jaw bone, he was finally in remission. Conner's battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma when he was a student-athlete at the University of Pittsburgh is well documented.
If you want to receive SPORTS ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The game of football brought the two men together on Thursday at Pro Bowl festivities in Orlando.
Kelly's wife Jill posted a picture of the men on her Instagram page that read, "These two know the game of football. And they know cancer. Superstars and survivors…NEVER GIVE UP! Another Pro Bowl highlight and another reason to cheer for the AFC."
Jim Kelly was a 5-time Pro Bowl participant for the Buffalo Bills. James Conner is participating in his first career Pro Bowl.
The NFL Pro Bowl is Sunday at 3 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Three people dead, including gunman, in State College shootings
- Missing 3-year-old found alive after three-day search
- Residents forced to evacuate because of landslide impacting homes
- VIDEO: Pa. man says emotional support alligator helps his depression
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}