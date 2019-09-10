  • Deion Sanders calls Ben Roethlisberger 'disinterested,' claims he will retire before season ends

    PITTSBURGH - There were plenty of criticisms to go around after the Pittsburgh Steelers were blown out by the New England Patriots, 33-3, Sunday night. 

    A lot of them centered around the Steelers’ offense in their first game after the offseason saga of Antonio Brown ended with him signing with New England.

    Ben Roethlisberger took much of the blame from critics and fans after his performance (27-47 for 276 yards, 1 INT), but Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders took it to another level following the season opener.

    According to Channel 11 News partner Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Sanders made a bold claim on “NFL Gameday,” saying that he believes Roethlisberger, 37, will retire before the end of the season.

    Sanders called Pittsburgh’s quarterback “disengaged” and “disinterested” during Sunday night’s contest against the Patriots, the Trib reported.

    Roethlisberger signed a new three-year extension this past offseason, which means he is under contract with the Steelers through the 2021 season.

     

