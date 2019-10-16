  • Hargrave to ‘show what I can do' with Tuitt on IR

    By: Dale Lolley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Steelers' worst fears were realized with Stephon Tuitt. His pectoral injury, suffered in the first quarter of the 24-17 win Sunday over the Chargers, is a serious one.

    Because of that, the Steelers placed Tuitt on injured reserve Tuesday morning. L.T. Walton, a former sixth-round draft pick of the team who went unsigned in free agency, was re-signed to take Tuitt's place on the roster.

