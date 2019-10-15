  • With Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt injured and out for the year, L.T. Walton brought back

    PITTSBURGH - Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is out for the season after an injury during Sunday night's game against the Chargers. 

    Team officials said they have signed DE L.T. Walton to replace Tuitt's spot on the roster. Walton was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2015. He played in four games with the team in 2018. He signed with the Buffalo Bills in June but was released prior to the start of the season. Notably, Walton recovered a fumble in the 2017 AFC Championship game at Heinz Field.

    Additionally, team officials said they signed RB Tony Brooks-James and OL Christian DiLauro to the practice squad. Both players have prior NFL experience.

