PITTSBURGH - George and Franco are back.
The iconic statues of George Washington and Franco Harris are returning to the Pittsburgh International Airport after a brief departure for repairs and updates.
Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” statue, a tourist and fan favorite, will be unveiled at the airport on Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. as a part of the airport’s “Steelers Day” festivities.
Both statues were taken to the Sen. John Heinz History Center in March for “extensive conservation and detailed updates,” according to a release from airport officials.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person hit by vehicle on Route 48, road closed
- Man smells smoke, gets himself and two children out of Pittsburgh home
- Police: Football fan threatened New England Patriots for signing Antonio Brown
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The festivities will feature a special appearance by Harris, along with remarks from local officials.
The statues have stood in the airport for about 13 years, and they will make their anticipated return on Thursday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}