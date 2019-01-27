  • JuJu Smith-Schuster hurt in first Pro Bowl appearance

    By: Chase Williams

    ORLANDO - JuJu Smith-Schuster’s first Pro Bowl appearance didn’t end the way he’d hoped as he limped off the field in the second quarter with what’s being called a knee contusion. 

    The injury occurred on Smith-Schuster’s only reception of the day, an 18-yard pickup on a pass from the Colts' Andrew Luck.

    He was added to the Pro Bowl roster as an injury replacement for Antonio Brown. Smith-Schuster led the Steelers with 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season with the team.

    The remaining five Steelers got through the Pro Bowl injury-free.

    James Conner led the AFC with six rushing attempts and chipped in with three receptions for 34 yards in the AFC’s 26-7 victory over the NFC in Orlando.

    Cam Heyward led the AFC in tackles with four and had a game-high 1.5 sacks. 

