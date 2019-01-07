  • Steelers' Brown will miss Pro Bowl with injury, Smith-Schuster named as replacement

    PITTSBURGH - Many Steelers fans were puzzled by JuJu Smith-Schuster’s absence from the AFC Pro Bowl roster after the second-year receiver’s breakout season.

    Well, it came a little late, but they got their wish – at the expense of another Steeler.

    In yet another twist in the Antonio Brown saga, the franchise said the Steelers superstar receiver who was voted to the all-star game will miss the event because of injury and will be replaced by his protégé, who notched more receptions and receiving yards this season.

    Smith-Schuster set career highs with 111 catches for 1,426 yards in the Steelers' high-powered offense, leading the team in both categories.

    His seven receiving touchdowns were second on the team to Brown's 15.

     

