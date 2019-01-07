PITTSBURGH - Many Steelers fans were puzzled by JuJu Smith-Schuster’s absence from the AFC Pro Bowl roster after the second-year receiver’s breakout season.
Well, it came a little late, but they got their wish – at the expense of another Steeler.
What a blessing! To think how far I’ve come from where I started... Dreamed about playing in this game, and it’s a huge honor to be recognized in this way, thank you!! It’s littttyyy!!! 🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/lDmeMOZ8Bh— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 7, 2019
In yet another twist in the Antonio Brown saga, the franchise said the Steelers superstar receiver who was voted to the all-star game will miss the event because of injury and will be replaced by his protégé, who notched more receptions and receiving yards this season.
Smith-Schuster set career highs with 111 catches for 1,426 yards in the Steelers' high-powered offense, leading the team in both categories.
His seven receiving touchdowns were second on the team to Brown's 15.
