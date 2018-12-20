  • JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves Steelers practice early with groin injury

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - JuJu Smith-Schuster left practice early Thursday because of a groin injury.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver is now listed on this week's injury report as "limited."

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the Steelers will update Smith-Schuster’s availability for their game Sunday in New Orleans after their final practice of the week Friday afternoon.

    Smith-Schuster leads the AFC with 95 receptions, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories