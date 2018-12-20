JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves Steelers practice early with groin injury

PITTSBURGH - JuJu Smith-Schuster left practice early Thursday because of a groin injury.
The Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver is now listed on this week's injury report as "limited."
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the Steelers will update Smith-Schuster’s availability for their game Sunday in New Orleans after their final practice of the week Friday afternoon.
Smith-Schuster leads the AFC with 95 receptions, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
