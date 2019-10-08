PITTSBURGH - Some dude named Duck is the quarterback.
I mean, with all due respect to Devlin Hodges, that's really where the conversation should begin and end regarding the rest of the Steelers' 2019 season. Because the NFL's a quarterback-driven league, and the franchise linchpin was already lost when the promising protege went down Sunday, as well. And all that remains is an undrafted rookie out of -- hang on, I need to look this up again -- Samford University in Alabama.
