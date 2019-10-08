Mason Rudolph walked through the Steelers' locker room Monday afternoon as if he were right as the rain. And that was a good sign for the second-year quarterback as he begins his recovery from a concussion suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.
Rudolph went to a local hospital for evaluation Sunday night following the hit by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas, but was released last night.
Related Headlines
Click here to read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Nearly a dozen arrested after yearslong drug investigation
- What you can do to stop receiving so many robocalls
- Medical cart controversy emerges after QB Mason Rudolph gets knocked out
- VIDEO: Homeless opera singer performs onstage, considers record deal
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}