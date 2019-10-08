  • Rudolph back at facility, working in protocol

    By: Dale Lolley, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Updated:

    Mason Rudolph walked through the Steelers' locker room Monday afternoon as if he were right as the rain. And that was a good sign for the second-year quarterback as he begins his recovery from a concussion suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

    Rudolph went to a local hospital for evaluation Sunday night following the hit by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas, but was released last night.

