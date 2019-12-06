0 Larry Fitzgerald recalls time at Pitt, training next to the Steelers ahead of Sunday's matchup

At 36-years-old and on a one-year contract, it's unknown what the future holds for former Pitt standout and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

But unless the teams would meet in the Super Bowl again, Sunday could be the last time he faces the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fitzgerald was drafted in the same draft class as Ben Roethlisberger. He holds his time at Pitt dear, as well as the interaction he was able to have with the Steelers at the South Side complex the teams share.

"Every time I got an opportunity, I'd go to the lunch room and talk to Hines, Plaxico, Tommy Maddox and Joey Porter. You name the guys, I was trying to soak up the knowledge," said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald shared more memories, like the time Jerome Bettis let his family have his suite at Heinz Field for a Pitt game when the temperatures were cold.

He also recalls general manager Kevin Colbert helping him out. Colbert held the stopwatch while Fitzgerald was being timed in the 40-yard dash.

"I remember him sitting there talking to me about being calm,” said Fitzgerald. “He really calmed me down before I ran the 40 that day."

Fitzgerald was almost the Cardinals' hero in Super Bowl XLIII against the Steelers, with an electrifying touchdown catch that put Arizona ahead. But Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers back with his touchdown to Santonio Holmes, keeping Fitzgerald away from the Lombardi trophy.

Outside of that moment however, Fitzgerald said the Steelers "were always kind to me and treated me well."

Kickoff in Arizona is at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

