0 Le'Veon Bell's future with Steelers unclear

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at training camp, but one star player isn't on the field.

Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers couldn't come to terms on a long-term contract and it has his fans wondering if he will soon be moving on.

By rule, the Steelers aren't able to negotiate with Bell after the July 16 deadline.

Many believe that this will be Bell's final year with the Steelers, but Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert told Channel 11's Alby Oxenreiter that even after the season, the Steelers aren't necessarily ready to say goodbye.

"Look, we didn't close the door prior to, there's no reason to close it going forward once the season is over. So, I'm sure he'll be open-minded. We certainly will be. And who knows? It's hard to predict what we're going to do tomorrow, let alone after the 2018 season," said Colbert.

And while Bell's future with the Steelers is unclear, Colbert said they're very comfortable and happy with Ben Roethlisberger and the possibility that he might continue to play for several more years.

"When you have a great quarterback, who will be in the Hall of Fame at one point, he still wants to do this, and proves it by showing up in the condition he was in, physically and mentally. He's where he wants to be, he needs to be, and we're happy about that," Colbert said.

