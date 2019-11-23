  • Mason Rudolph fined by NFL for role in Steelers-Browns brawl

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Mason Rudolph has reportedly been fined by the NFL for his role in the Steelers-Browns brawl.

    Rudolph was not suspended for being involved in the fight in the final moments of a "Thursday Night Football" matchup against divisional rival, the Cleveland Browns, in which Myles Garrett ripped off his helmet and then smashed Rudolph over the head.

    The NFL said all discipline doled out to Garrett will be upheld: an indefinite suspension including any remaining games of this current season and fines.

    Steelers' center Maurkice Pouncey has had his suspension reduced from three games down to two games after an appeal hearing. He will not be available for the rematch against the Browns.

    Garrett has accused Rudolph of calling him a racial slur prior to the brawl erupting during the game. While the league said there has been no evidence or corroborating information or statements to confirm that accusation, Garrett continues to stand by his allegation.

    Rudolph has repeatedly denied using a racial slur. 

