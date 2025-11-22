NFL fines Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey for punching Ja’Marr Chase

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Despite his retaliating blow being socially warranted, the NFL had to punish Jalen Ramsey accordingly. The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive back was fined by the league office for punching Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who spit on him a moment before during last Sunday’s game.

“NFL fined Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey $14,491 for punching Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase last Sunday,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote Saturday on X.

Ramsey and Chase had exchanged pleasantries leading up to the incident, but the former’s view on the matter was blunt.

