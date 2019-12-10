  • All 3 Edmunds brothers suiting up for Steelers vs. Bills

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - Terrell, Trey and Tremaine Edmunds will suit up Sunday when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field. And according to the Bills, it'll be the first time three brothers have appeared in an NFL game since 1927.

    Terrell and Trey Edmunds both play for the Steelers. Terrell Edmunds is a defensive back and Trey Edmunds is a running back.

    Tremaine Edmunds plays for the Bills as a linebacker.

