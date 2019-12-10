PITTSBURGH - Terrell, Trey and Tremaine Edmunds will suit up Sunday when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field. And according to the Bills, it'll be the first time three brothers have appeared in an NFL game since 1927.
Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds squaring off with his brothers Steelers RB Trey Edmunds & S Terrell Edmunds will mark the first known instances of three brothers appearing in the same game since Joe, Cobb & Bill Rooney all played for the Duluth Eskimos in 1927 (@EliasSports)#BUFvsPIT— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 10, 2019
Terrell and Trey Edmunds both play for the Steelers. Terrell Edmunds is a defensive back and Trey Edmunds is a running back.
Tremaine Edmunds plays for the Bills as a linebacker.
