Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner inspired by young boy with cancer

PITTSBURGH - On the field Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers fought for playoff survival.
But in everyday life, there are more important battles.
Tonight on 11 at 11, how James Conner stepped up at Heinz Field to make one fan's wishes come true.
It’s BIGGER than sports. #CancerSucks pic.twitter.com/1PUak0B2Pu— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 30, 2018
James Conner has continued to provide inspiration to many people with cancer, including one young boy who just underwent his last chemotherapy treatment.
Conner told Channel 11 that people like Levi Delimpo actually inspire him.
"He had cancer and he defeated it, and since I had cancer and I defeated it, too," Conner said.
