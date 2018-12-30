  • Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner inspired by young boy with cancer

    PITTSBURGH - On the field Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers fought for playoff survival.

    But in everyday life, there are more important battles.

    James Conner has continued to provide inspiration to many people with cancer, including one young boy who just underwent his last chemotherapy treatment.

    Conner told Channel 11 that people like Levi Delimpo actually inspire him.

    "He had cancer and he defeated it, and since I had cancer and I defeated it, too," Conner said.

