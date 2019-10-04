  • JuJu questionable for Ravens after limited practice, but Conner a full go

    By: Dejan Kovacevic

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - JuJu Smith-Schuster neither looked nor sounded like ... well, JuJu following the Steelers' practice Friday at the Rooney Complex.

    One word undoubtedly explained that.

    "Questionable," he came back when asked his status for the suddenly seismic game Sunday against the Ravens at Heinz Field.

    "Bare minimum," he additionally came back when asked how much he'd just practiced, this after being held out Wednesday and Thursday.

    "Same toe," he finally came back when asked if this was due to the same toe he'd hurt in the opener in Foxborough.

