    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers superstar running back Le'Veon Bell is apparently leaving Miami, but does that mean he's coming back to the Steel City?

    Bell has been vocal in his contempt for the Steelers organization after they offered him a franchise contract giving them total control over him for the year.

    Bell, so far, has not signed that contract. But, because of the offer, he has been unable to field offers from other teams.

    Monday afternoon, Bell tweeted a simple "Fairwell [sic] Miami" but didn't offer any more context.

    Channel 11's Chase Williams looked at the details of the contract offer, and because Bell has skipped the first half of the season he has given up roughly $7.7 million.

    In Bell's absence, second-year running back James Conner has proved a valuable asset, scoring nine touchdowns on 700 years this season.

    This is the second season in a Row the team has offered bell a franchise contract. Last year he skipped preseason but returned to the team for practice ahead of Week 1. 

    The Channel 11 sports team will be keeping a close eye on this stories. The Steelers play their next game on Thursday Night Football this week against the Carolina Panthers.

     
     

