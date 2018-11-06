PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers superstar running back Le'Veon Bell is apparently leaving Miami, but does that mean he's coming back to the Steel City?
Bell has been vocal in his contempt for the Steelers organization after they offered him a franchise contract giving them total control over him for the year.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Bell, so far, has not signed that contract. But, because of the offer, he has been unable to field offers from other teams.
RELATED:
- Le'Veon Bell still a no-show at Steelers practice facility
- Steelers' James Conner shines in Le'Veon Bell's absence
- Steelers ready to plow forward with - or without - Bell
- Report: Steelers offered Bell $47 million over 3 years
Monday afternoon, Bell tweeted a simple "Fairwell [sic] Miami" but didn't offer any more context.
Fairwell Miami 👋🏾— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 5, 2018
Channel 11's Chase Williams looked at the details of the contract offer, and because Bell has skipped the first half of the season he has given up roughly $7.7 million.
If @LeVeonBell does indeed show up & sign the franchise tender, will make $6.8 million for the remainder of the season. He will have forfeited a total of $7.7 million of salary to this point. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/mkqdqUKuSW— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) November 5, 2018
In Bell's absence, second-year running back James Conner has proved a valuable asset, scoring nine touchdowns on 700 years this season.
This is the second season in a Row the team has offered bell a franchise contract. Last year he skipped preseason but returned to the team for practice ahead of Week 1.
The Channel 11 sports team will be keeping a close eye on this stories. The Steelers play their next game on Thursday Night Football this week against the Carolina Panthers.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}