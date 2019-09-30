When the NFL scheduled the Steelers and Bengals to play Monday night in prime time in front of a national audience, the league likely assumed these two teams would be renewing what has become a fierce rivalry.
After all, the two AFC North opponents have played some serious, knock-down, drag-out games against each other over the past 10 to 15 seasons, including a pair of playoff games, both won by the Steelers.
