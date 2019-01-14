  • Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line coach going to Denver Broncos

    PITTSBURGH - Mike Munchak is reportedly leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers to join the Denver Broncos and become their offensive line coach, according to Mike Klis of KUSA.

    Munchak interviewed with the Broncos for their head coach position earlier this month but the team chose Vic Fangio instead.

    This is considered a huge loss for the Steelers after Munchak has spent the last six seasons as the offensive line coach with the franchise.

    "I can't say enough about him,” David DeCastro said during locker clean out after the season finale. “One of those figures you'll always remember in your life and have great memories with. I hope this isn't the last year with him, but I hope he does what's best for him."

    Munchak’s contract with the Steelers expired after the end of the 2018 season. He was the head coach for the Tennessee Titans from 2011 to 2013 and worked as an assistant for the franchise from 1994 until getting the head coach position.

    Shaun Sarrett will be a candidate to replace Mike Munchak. He has been on staff since 2012 and has been at Munchak's side since he arrived in 2014.

