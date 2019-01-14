PITTSBURGH - Mike Munchak is reportedly leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers to join the Denver Broncos and become their offensive line coach, according to Mike Klis of KUSA.
Munchak interviewed with the Broncos for their head coach position earlier this month but the team chose Vic Fangio instead.
Related Headlines
This is considered a huge loss for the Steelers after Munchak has spent the last six seasons as the offensive line coach with the franchise.
Mike Munchak has agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos according to @MikeKlis. This is a HUGE loss for the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/sLTytX9Kth— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) January 14, 2019
"I can't say enough about him,” David DeCastro said during locker clean out after the season finale. “One of those figures you'll always remember in your life and have great memories with. I hope this isn't the last year with him, but I hope he does what's best for him."
Munchak’s contract with the Steelers expired after the end of the 2018 season. He was the head coach for the Tennessee Titans from 2011 to 2013 and worked as an assistant for the franchise from 1994 until getting the head coach position.
Shaun Sarrett will be a candidate to replace Mike Munchak. He has been on staff since 2012 and has been at Munchak's side since he arrived in 2014.
TRENDING NOW:
- Severe Weather Team 11 tracking potential weekend storm
- 11-year-old boy dies after being hit by car waiting for school bus; 2 other siblings injured
- Criminal complaint reveals new details in Jayme Closs case
- VIDEO: Police: Judge orders jury in Antwon Rose shooting trial to be picked from outside Allegheny County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}