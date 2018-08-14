  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger leaves practice after apparent injury

    LATROBE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Steelers got a scare in their final practice of training camp Tuesday when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was on the ground after throwing a pass near the goal line at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

    Roethlisberger appeared to grimace as he was tended to by trainers.

    He eventually rolled over to his back before getting up and walking off the field under his own power.

    According to Channel 11's Alby Oxenreiter, Roethlisberger appeared to be okay when he left practice but did not return.

    Coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday morning that Roethlisberger would not play against the Packers in Thursday night's preseason game.

