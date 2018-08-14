Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger leaves practice after apparent injury

LATROBE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Steelers got a scare in their final practice of training camp Tuesday when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was on the ground after throwing a pass near the goal line at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Final practice of 2018 Training Camp underway #Steelers #WPXI pic.twitter.com/aB18PL7JAQ— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) August 14, 2018
Related Headlines
Roethlisberger appeared to grimace as he was tended to by trainers.
He eventually rolled over to his back before getting up and walking off the field under his own power.
RELATED:
- Steelers backup QBs all impress in preseason opener
- Heinz Field Kickoff Rib Festival back for Labor Day weekend
- Unauthorized visitor makes way onto Steelers' practice field in full uniform
According to Channel 11's Alby Oxenreiter, Roethlisberger appeared to be okay when he left practice but did not return.
Coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday morning that Roethlisberger would not play against the Packers in Thursday night's preseason game.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}