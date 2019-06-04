0 Ryan Switzer ready for bigger impact in Year 2

PITTSBURGH - Ryan Switzer feels he has to step up his job is on the line, even during voluntary OTA’s.

“I had a really poor day today,” Switzer said. “So, not pleased at the moment.”

He may not be happy with today’s practice, but is pleased to finally feel at home in Pittsburgh after being traded twice in less than four months.

“Happy to be here,” Switzer said. “This time is so valuable to me. It’s valuable to everyone, but more so to me. I’m like a rookie coming in here in my first OTA’s.”

With his feet now firmly planted with the Steelers, Ryan sees his second year filled with opportunity in an offense that no longer features Antonio Brown.

“What was AB? First or second in the league in targets? So they gotta go somewhere,” Switzer said. “I don’t foresee Ben not wanting to throw the ball as many times so I gotta be ready.”

Switzer understands the questions of how will the offense survive without Brown, but says nobody is irreplaceable and that includes him.

“I don’t compete with others,” Switzer said. “I’ve got so much untapped potential that I’m trying to bring out of myself so I don’t have too much time worrying about someone else when my game is not perfect.”

Not pleased, but determined. That’s Ryan Switzer.

