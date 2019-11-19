0 Steelers bring back LB Tuzar Skipper

PITTSBURGH - The Giants released Tuzar Skipper Oct. 22 to add linebacker Deone Bucannon, and you could practically feel Steeler Nation rumble with anticipation when the move was announced.

We have re-signed LB Tuzar Skipper and placed DE L.T. Walton on the Reserve/Injured List.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/64HVcZo4vR pic.twitter.com/jt4KImGUbP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 19, 2019

But they didn't get their wish ... not right away at least. It took almost a full month for the Steelers to make their move, but Skipper's back on the team's 53-man roster per a release Tuesday.

To make room for Skipper on the active roster, the Steelers placed L.T. Walton on the reserve/injured list.

The Steelers, of course, cut Skipper, a 24-year-old rookie from Toledo, before their Week 1 matchup with the Patriots to make room for Johnny Holton, prompting many to ask: Why?

Skipper showed out in preseason action, registering five sacks and two forced fumbles, proving his ability to perform within the Steelers defense. The Giants noticed, promptly scooping Skipper up off waivers.

Those in favor of keeping Skipper all along only solidified their views as the Steelers’ season played out. At the time the Giants released him, the Steelers were 2-4, Anthony Chickillo was just arrested over the weekend and T.J. Watt was dealing with an abdominal injury.

