PITTSBURGH - What is black and gold and undefeated? The Steelers in their Color Rush uniforms.
Team officials announced that's the outfits they're going with for a major Sunday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills that has massive playoff implications.
Related Headlines
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Back again!— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 10, 2019
We will wear our Color Rush uniforms on Sunday versus the Bills.
MORE: https://t.co/oyLuJxvwyF pic.twitter.com/1fF4L29mC4
This will mark the second time this season the Steelers will wear these particular uniforms. The previous time was against the Miami Dolphins, and the Steelers won that game 27-14.
You can watch the Steelers host the Bills on Sunday Night Football right here on Channel 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pennsylvania State Trooper shot on duty
- Hermitage native injured in New Zealand volcano eruption leaves voicemail for mother
- ‘Forever chemicals' found in drinking water in local community
- VIDEO: Wildwood Highlands Entertainment Complex closes its doors after 30+ years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}