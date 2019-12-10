  • Steelers will wear Color Rush jerseys against Bills Sunday Night

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - What is black and gold and undefeated? The Steelers in their Color Rush uniforms.

    Team officials announced that's the outfits they're going with for a major Sunday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills that has massive playoff implications.

    This will mark the second time this season the Steelers will wear these particular uniforms. The previous time was against the Miami Dolphins, and the Steelers won that game 27-14.

