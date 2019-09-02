  • Practice squad set … with one spot open

    By: Dale Lolley, DK Pittsburgh Sports

    The preseason is completed. The roster is set.

    The final process of getting ready for the start of the 2019 regular season begins Monday when the Steelers return to practice rested from the weekend that saw the team trim its roster to 53 players and a 10-man practice squad.

    Up next: The regular-season opener next Sunday night against the Patriots in New England.

