Ravens keep AFC North title hopes alive, put pressure on Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need a result against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 to clinch the AFC North, or face a winner-take-all Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens defeated the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, 41-24, to keep their season alive. Entering Week 17, the Steelers either needed a Ravens loss or tie on Saturday night, or a win or tie against the Browns on Sunday. Now, only the final scenario remains when it comes to the Steelers clinching the AFC North title this week.

The Steelers and Browns will kick off from Huntington Bank Stadium in Cleveland at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group